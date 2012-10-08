Here is a look at the rising human cost of the Syrian conflict:

DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said that the 18-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad has claimed more than 30,000 lives since March 2011 including 7,000 soldiers.

- The opposition website Syrian Martyrs puts the death toll since the uprising began in March 2011 at more than 34,000. Another opposition group, Local Coordination Committees of Syria, said recently that 28,000 people had been killed.

REFUGEES FROM SYRIA

UNHCR chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday the U.N. refugee agency was gearing up for an escalation in the conflict and an increase in refugee flows. The number of Syrian refugees in four neighbouring countries has tripled in the last three months to reach more than 325,000 at the start of October.

That figure understates the number of Syrians who have left their country, as not all of them have registered with UNHCR.

TURKEY: There were 93,576 Syrian refugees registered in Turkey as of October 4. Turkey has opened a new refugee camp, bringing the total number of operational camps to 13 in seven provinces. Another three camps are being built. According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 12,000 Syrians (8,000 at the Kilis and 4,000 at the Hatay borders) are waiting to cross into Turkey and are being gradually admitted.

LEBANON: There are 61,003 registered, however as of October 4 an additional 26,137 Syrians had spoken with UNHCR to be registered, bringing the total number to 87,140. More than three-quarters are women and children. There are currently 7,852 children registered in schools and the deadline for enrolment has been extended until 10 October.

JORDAN: UNHCR has recorded the arrival of over 1,000 Syrian refugees over the past week. There are 82,437 refugees registered. Additionally 22,729 people have registration appointments, bringing the number of people receiving assistance to 105,166. According to the government, there are more than 200,000 Syrians in Jordan.

IRAQ: There are 20,143 registered in Iraq with 16,357 awaiting registration, a total of 36,500 refugees.

MIGRANT WORKERS IN SYRIA

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has evacuated 2,000 out of 6,000 who have requested help from the Geneva-based agency, which estimates that more than 120,000 foreigners were working in Syria as of June 2012.

Sources: Reuters/UNHCR/IOM

