AMMAN Syrian forces killed at least five civilians when they stormed a town near the border with Lebanon on Thursday, activists and a rights group said, in an escalating military campaign to crush dissent against President Bashar al-Assad across the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had the names of five killed and 16 wounded during morning raids by security forces backed by tanks on the town of Qusair, near Lebanon's northern border, following a night of protest after Ramadan prayers calling for the removal of Assad.

The Syrian Revolution Coordinating Union said it had the names of nine killed, including one woman and a baby, from random gunfire by the attacking forces, who also cut off electricity and communications on Qusair.

Syrian forces have expelled most foreign journalists from Syria, making it difficult to verify events.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)