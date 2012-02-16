BEIRUT At least 14 people were killed by Syrian forces in the town of Kfar Nubouzeh near Hama on Thursday, activists said.

Footage on YouTube showed at least eight bodies, most without legs, lying on the floor of what looked like a hospital.

President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched an attack on the city of Hama and its surroundings on Tuesday.

