ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday the international community would not allow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to "misuse another opportunity", saying current efforts to end the conflict there represented a last chance.

Speaking after the "Friends of Syria" conference in Istanbul, Davutoglu told a news conference the international community had been too slow in responding to the Bosnian conflict in the 1990s and it should now act decisively and without delay.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler)