AMMAN Syria denied Turkish accusations on Sunday that it had a hand in twin car bombings that killed more than 40 people in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli on Saturday.

"Syria did not and will never do such a act because our values do not allow this. It is not anyone's right to hurl unfounded accusations," Syrian Information Minister Omran Zubi was quoted as saying on state media.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)