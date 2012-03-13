ISTANBUL Turkey plans to host a meeting of "Friends of Syria", grouping mostly Arab and Western governments, on April 2 to find ways to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad into halting a brutal crackdown on unrest, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

More than 50 countries were represented at the first meeting of foreign ministers from the group in Tunis in late February.

Erdogan made the announcement a day after meeting U.N.-Arab League envoy to Syria, Kofi Annan in Ankara, following the envoy's visit to Damascus over the weekend for talks with Assad.

