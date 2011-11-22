LONDON Turkish President Abdullah Gul said neighbouring Syria had reached a dead end and change there was inevitable, while British Prime Minister David Cameron warned that civil war in the country was a "real possibility".

Gul and Cameron discussed Syria on Tuesday against a backdrop of mounting criticism from Turkey and Arab states of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's violent crackdown on anti-government protests, in which thousands have been killed.

"Syria is now at a dead end so change is inevitable," Gul, who is on a state visit to Britain, told the Guardian newspaper in an interview before meeting Cameron.

"But we don't believe the right way to create change is through external intervention. The people must make that change," he said. "Civil war is not something that anyone would want to see happen. Everything must be done to prevent it. It is very dangerous."

Britain has condemned Assad's actions as "appalling and unacceptable" and held talks on Monday with representatives of Syrian opposition groups.

After meeting Gul, Cameron told reporters they had discussed engagement with Syrian opposition movements who could represent Syrians in an "inclusive transition".

Cameron also lauded Arab and Turkish efforts to pressure Assad to end the violence and enact reforms. The Arab League suspended Syria's membership earlier this month.

"Today we have had important discussions on Syria where now a full-scale civil war is a real possibility. Turkey and the Arab League have shown welcome leadership and that gives us a way to stop the brutality of this morally bankrupt regime," Cameron said.

"The world now needs to get behind this with concerted pressure on the regime and positive engagement with the opposition movements who can represent Syrians in an inclusive transition," Cameron added.

Gul told the Guardian, in the interview published on Tuesday, he had spoken to Assad regularly until a few months ago and advised him to allow free elections, release political prisoners and announce a clear timetable for reforms.

"It's quite too late for that sort of thing now," he told the newspaper. "He seems to have opted for a different route. And frankly we do not have any more trust in him."

In Turkey, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan delivered his country's strongest condemnation yet of its one-time ally Syria. In a speech to his ruling AK Party, Erdogan called for Assad to step down and likened Damascus's crackdown on protesters to the tactics of Nazi Germany

Gunmen wounded two Turks on Monday when they opened fire on a convoy of Turkish buses inside Syria carrying pilgrims returning from the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Turkish media reported.

(Reporting by Keith Weir and Mohammed Abbas; Editing by David Stamp and Andrew Heavens)