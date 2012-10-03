Russian envoy to U.N., Vitaly Churkin, dies in New York - foreign ministry
MOSCOW Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly at work in New York on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council discussed on Wednesday rising tensions between Syria and Turkey after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in Turkey, killing at least five people, Britain's U.N. envoy Mark Lyall Grant said.
"It's very worrying, and it was raised and discussed in the council this afternoon," said Lyall Grant, adding that the council was now awaiting a letter from Turkey on the incident before it considered possible moves.
The 15-member council was already in a meeting to discuss other issues when Turkey announced it had struck targets in Syria in response to the mortar bombing. It is the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month uprising in Syria.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MOSCOW Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly at work in New York on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.