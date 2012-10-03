Russian envoy to U.N., Vitaly Churkin, dies in New York - foreign ministry
MOSCOW Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly at work in New York on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday strongly condemned Syria's deadly shelling across its border with Turkey, saying "we stand with our Turkish ally."
"All responsible nations must make clear that it is long past time for Assad to step aside, declare a ceasefire and begin the long-overdue political transition process," White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said, referring to President Bashar al-Assad's bloody crackdown on an uprising against his rule.
The White House responded with a declaration of support for NATO partner Turkey after a mortar strike from Syria killed five Turkish civilians on Wednesday. "We stand with our Turkish ally and are continuing to consult closely on the path forward," Vietor said.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.