Trump seeks 'historic increase' in U.S. defence spending, cuts elsewhere
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is seeking a "historic increase" in military spending to be funded by cuts elsewhere in government.
UNITED NATIONS The United Nations believes that at least 108 people were killed in a massacre in the Syrian town of Houla that the world body has blamed on the Syrian army, the U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous said on Sunday.
Earlier, a diplomat said that General Robert Mood, head of the U.N. observer mission in Syria, told a closed-door meeting via video link from Damascus that at least 116 had died. They later clarified that the 116 figure was actually the rebel Free Syrian Army's estimate, diplomats said.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jackie Frank)
WASHINGTON Former Republican U.S. president George W. Bush diverged sharply from Donald Trump's new administration on Monday, saying he supported a welcoming immigration policy and praising the media as "indispensable to democracy."
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Turkey-backed Syrian rebel groups clashed with government forces near a city in northern Syria that the rebels recently captured from Islamic State, sources on both sides said, the second such confrontation in the region this month.