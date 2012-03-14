UNITED NATIONS U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Friday about his peace mission to Syria where pro-democracy protests have deteriorated into bloody turmoil.

Council diplomats say that Annan's assessment of the crisis will be crucial to a bid by the United States and its European allies to pass a resolution on Syria. Russia and China have already twice vetoed draft resolutions condemning Syria.

Negotiations on a resolution are expected to accelerate after Annan's briefing, diplomats said. It was still unclear whether Russia would support a resolution on Syria, where the escalating violence has killed thousands of civilians.

