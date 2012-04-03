UNITED NATIONS Western powers have circulated a draft statement endorsing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's request for an April 10 deadline for Syria to halt fighting and withdraw its army from population centres, French and U.S. envoys said on Tuesday.

French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud and U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice told reporters the draft "presidential statement" would be discussed by the 15-nation council over the next two days.

Annan asked the council on Monday to endorse the deadline, which Damascus said it has accepted.

Araud said the statement could be approved as early as Wednesday evening.

Rice, who is the president of the Security Council this month, said the statement was intended to give "further support to joint special envoy Annan's initiatives and to underscore the central importance of the Syrian government adhering to its commitment to halt all offensive actions by April 10."

Under Annan's plan, if the Syrian government complies with the deadline, the opposition would be expected to halt military operations as well within 48 hours.

Western diplomats have expressed scepticism about the credibility of Syria, which has repeatedly promised to end its year-long assault on civilians opposed to President Bashar al-Assad's rule but has not kept its word.

"Let me say that from the U.S. point of view, and I think the point of view of many member states, what we have seen since April 1 is not encouraging," Rice said.

"Should the government of Syria use this window rather than to de-escalate to intensify the violence, it will be most unfortunate and it will be certainly our view that the Security Council will need to respond to that failure in a very urgent and serious way," she said.

Russia supports Annan's peace plan but has twice joined forces with China to veto Security Council resolutions condemning Syria and has made clear that it opposes the idea of imposing U.N. sanctions on Damascus.

ANNAN TO BRIEF GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The U.N. General Assembly hopes to be briefed late next week by Annan on his mission to end the violence in Syria where a year-long assault on anti-government citizens has brought the country to the brink of civil war.

The president of the General Assembly, Qatar's U.N. Ambassador Nassir Abdulaziz al-Nasser, told reporters that he had suggested that Annan brief the 193-nation assembly after the April 10 deadline.

"I mentioned maybe (April) 12, 13," said Nasser, adding that he expected Annan to confirm a date shortly. "He told me his travelling schedule is very tight and he wants to do it as soon as possible."

Unlike the Security Council, which can issue legally binding resolutions and authorize sanctions or military interventions, the General Assembly's decisions are recommendations with no legal force.

Still, a General Assembly briefing on Syria would maintain international pressure on Assad to keep his promise to implement Annan's six-point peace plan, which calls for an end to violence and dialogue aimed at a "political transition."

Annan's mandate is based on a February 16 resolution passed by the General Assembly, which endorsed an Arab League plan calling on Assad to step aside.

(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau. Editing by Christopher Wilson)