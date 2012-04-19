U.N.-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan attends a meeting of a committee of ministers from the Arab League in Doha, to discuss the situation in Syria April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

UNITED NATIONS U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan's deputy told the Security Council on Thursday that the swift deployment of more observers to Syria was needed despite continued risks and persistent violence, though some council members have expressed reluctance.

A handful of observers have arrived in Syria after the Security Council authorized the deployment of up to 30 on Saturday. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is now recommending that the 15-nation council quickly pass a resolution authorizing a further "initial deployment" of up to 300 unarmed monitors.

Annan's deputy, Jean-Marie Guehenno of France, told the council that deploying more military observers "would have a potential to change the political dynamics on the ground," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Other envoys who attended the briefing confirmed the remarks.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, the council president this month, said some council members voiced reservations about rushing to approve an expanded mission and were concerned about the failure of Damascus to halt the violence, return troops to barracks and withdraw heavy weapons.

Syria's ally Russia, which has accused the United States and Europeans of trying to push Libya-style "regime change" and twice joined China in vetoing council resolutions condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, said the council needed to move quickly to approve the deployment of more monitors.

"We need to respond to (Ban's) request, to his proposal to authorize the full-fledged monitoring mission in Syria," Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters.

"I think generally we have an understanding in the council that for a cessation of violence to be firmed up, the further deployment of the monitoring mission could play a very important role," he said.

Syria and the United Nations signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday on the terms of a ceasefire monitoring mission, but the deal skirted the vital issue of air assets, Edmond Mulet, deputy head of the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations, told the council.

Mulet said Syria and the United Nations had agreed to sort out the issue later, though he emphasized that use of aircraft "will be vital to the mission," a diplomat said.

"MURDEROUS CYCLE OF VIOLENCE"

Syria has dismissed any need for U.N. aircraft, though U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told reporters helicopters and other military hardware would be necessary and that would be discussed more closely with Syrian authorities.

"In view of the vastness of the country and in view of the very limited number of our monitoring team, we will have to have a very efficient and effective means of mobility," Ban said.

He added that Syria's full support and cooperation to the observer mission, which will be called the U.N. Supervision Mission in Syria, or UNSMIS.

Churkin said the issue of air assets needed to resolved.

In a letter to the council on Wednesday, Ban said Syria had not fully complied with Annan's six-point peace plan but still outlined plans to deploy up to 300 observers for three months to supervise a fragile truce between forces loyal to Assad and opposition fighters seeking to oust him.

Assad's 13-month assault on pro-democracy protesters sparked an uprising that has brought Syria to the brink of civil war.

Ban said the observers would be deployed over a period of weeks, in some ten locations throughout Syria. He said the freedom of access of the monitors now in Syria was imperfect. They could visit Deraa but not the battle-scarred town of Homs.

"The council expressed its willingness to quickly authorize a monitoring mission but we have also set forth the conditions for such a force to deployed ... effectively," Rice said.

"The choice is now with the Syrian government to decide whether or not it will fully end its murderous cycle of violence, allow monitors in Syria under terms that will allow them to operate in safety and to report credibly," she said.

Council envoys said it would be difficult to reject Annan's request for a quick augmentation of the advance observer team, though there was no point in authorizing a failed mission.

Asked if the council was now ready to draft a resolution authorizing a larger observer mission, Rice said, "We'll see." She added that some states wanted time to study Ban's letter.

"There were a number of members of the council who expressed an eagerness to respond swiftly and affirmatively to the secretary-general's recommendations," Rice said. Others, she said, were more reticent due to concerns that Damascus has not ended the violence or allowed observers unhindered movement.

Council diplomats say that some European countries share Washington's wariness about authorizing a larger mission now, which they do not want to end up like an earlier Arab League monitoring mission that ended in failure and withdrew.

Annan's six-point peace plan calls for an end to fighting by government security forces and rebels, withdrawal of heavy weapons from towns, the return of the army to barracks, humanitarian access and dialogue between the government and opposition aimed at a "political transition" for the country.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham and Paul Simao)