UNITED NATIONS The U.N. chief told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday that he was alarmed by the escalating violence in Syria and demanded that Assad stop deploying the military against civilians.

"In a phone conversation with President Assad of Syria today, the Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) expressed his strong concern and that of the international community at the mounting violence and death toll in Syria over the past days," the U.N. press office said in a statement.

It added that Ban "urged the president to stop the use of military force against civilians immediately."

Ban has been trying for months to speak with Assad, U.N. officials have said, but the Syrian president had been refusing to take his calls. The last time the secretary-general spoke with Assad was in May, when he told Assad to end the violent crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrators.

Saturday's phone call comes days after the U.N. Security Council overcame deep divisions and condemned Damascus' bloody crackdown on civilian protesters, the 15-nation body's first substantive action on Syria's five-month-old uprising.

Ban's statement said Assad referred to "the large number of lives lost among the security forces and police," an assertion that the Syrian government has made repeatedly since the crackdown began -- and one which Western diplomats have voiced doubts about.

"The Secretary-General said he condemned the violence against both the civilians as well as security forces," the statement said.

Ban also referred to Assad's promises of reforms.

"The Secretary-General underscored that for these measures to gain credibility, the use of force and mass arrests must stop immediately," the U.N. press office said.

Ban also reiterated previous U.N. demands that Damascus allow missions from international humanitarian agencies and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights into the country.

