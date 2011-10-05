UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday voiced regret that the Security Council was unable to pass a resolution urging Syria to halt its six-month crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

"He regrets that the council has not been able to agree and he hopes that the disagreements ... will be overcome," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporeters.

He also reiterated Ban's position that the "violence in Syria is unacceptable."

Permanent Security Council members Russia and China joined forces on Tuesday to veto a European-drafted resolution condemning Syria and hinting it could face sanctions if its bloody crackdown on protesters continues.

The vote came after months of disagreement between the United States and European council members on the one hand and Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa -- the "BRICS" nations -- on the other about how to deal with Syria.

The United Nations estimates that at least 2,700 civilians have died in military operations against demonstrators across Syria since the crackdown began in March.

