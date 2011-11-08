Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wave the old Syria flag as they march through the streets on the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Alsnmin near Daraa November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

GENEVA The United Nations Human Rights Office said on Tuesday Syria's crackdown on anti-government protesters had killed more than 3,500 people, and 19 had died on Sunday alone.

"The brutal government crackdown on dissent in Syria has so far claimed the lives of more than 3,500 Syrians," spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

"Since Syria signed the peace plan sponsored by the League of Arab States last week, more than 60 people are reported to have been killed by military and security forces, including at least 19 on the Sunday that marked Eid al-Adha," she said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)