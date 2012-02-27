UNITED NATIONS A referendum in Syria that overwhelmingly approved a new constitution was "unlikely to be credible," the United Nations said on Monday as it urged the country to focus on bringing an end to its bloodiest turmoil in decades.

The outside world has proved powerless to halt the killing in Syria, where repression of initially peaceful protests has spawned an armed insurrection. Russia and China have twice used their vetoes to block any action by the U.N. Security Council.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said on Monday that a reformed constitution, which could keep President Bashar al-Assad in power until 2028, had received 89.4 percent approval from more than eight million voters who cast their ballots on Sunday.

"While a new constitution and the end of the Baath party monopoly on power could be part of a political solution, a referendum must take place in conditions free of violence and intimidation," U.N. spokesman Eduardo del Buey told reporters.

"It is unlikely to be credible in the context of pervasive violence and mass human rights violations," he said.

Syrian dissidents and Western leaders dismissed as a farce Sunday's vote, conducted amid ongoing violence, although Assad says the new constitution will lead to multi-party elections within three months.

"The priority in Syria must therefore be for all violence to stop. Only such conditions will allow a genuine political process that will meet the democratic aspirations of citizens," del Buey said.

