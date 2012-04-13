UNITED NATIONS The U.N. missions of Britain, France and Germany said the Security Council plans to vote on Friday on a draft resolution authorizing the deployment of an advance contingent of unarmed observers to Syria to monitor the country's fragile ceasefire.

The resolution, obtained by Reuters, was drafted by the United States and is co-sponsored by Britain, France, Germany, Portugal and Morocco. It calls for the initial deployment of up to 30 observers to Syria in line with a request by U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan.

