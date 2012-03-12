GENEVA Syria's government has subjected civilians to collective punishment and its forces stand accused of carrying out executions and mass arrests in Homs, United Nations investigators said on Monday.

Paulo Pinheiro, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council on behalf of an independent panel, said those who committed such crimes must face justice. He did not name any suspects.

But the three-member panel said last month it had drawn up a confidential list of suspects alleged to be behind documented crimes against humanity, including murder and torture, for future prosecution by a credible body.

A month of unrelenting shelling by Syrian forces had brought death and destruction to the Baba Amr district of Homs, Pinheiro, the panel's chairman, said.

"Those who fled the area reported summary executions and mass arbitrary arrest campaigns," he said in a speech to the 47-member forum in Geneva.

Pinheiro told Reuters: "These are the allegations we have received regarding government forces."

Maria Angela Zappia, ambassador of the European Union (EU), said that there should be no impunity for the perpetrators of alleged crimes against humanity.

"Those responsible must be held to account, and a referral of the situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court would be a logical step," she said of the Hague-based U.N. court.

U.S. diplomat Casey L. Addis said: "The Assad regime's brutal killings, torture and indiscriminate bombings continue day after day in Syria. For months a living nightmare and humanitarian disaster has become part of daily life through Syria, particularly in Homs and Hama.

"The Assad regime has long lost its legitimacy to remain in power," she said.

CIVILIANS "BEAR THE BRUNT"

The way forward must include an immediate halt to killings, safe access for aid deliveries, a negotiated peaceful solution and transition to open democracy, Addis said.

Pinheiro said the human rights and humanitarian situation was becoming bleaker day by day in Homs, Idlib, Hama, rural Damascus and Deraa.

"What is clear is that civilians continue to bear the brunt of violent strife ... force used by the government against armed groups often led to collective punishment of civilians."

The United Nations says that over 7,500 people have been killed in a year of unrest against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. They include more than 500 children and the "toll is mounting", Pinheiro said.

The mission of Kofi Annan, joint special envoy of the U.N. and Arab League for Syria, must be supported to help promote a peaceful solution to the crisis, he added.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has urged Assad to act within days on U.N.-Arab League peace proposals.

SYRIA BLAMES CRISIS ON OUTSIDE

Syria's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, rejected the U.N. panel's work as "politicised". "It has lost its legal and ethical hallmark," he said in a speech.

"The crisis is not due to peaceful protests or demands for reform. The crisis is due to the influence of external parties bent on afflicting my country, waging a media war against Syria and imposing economic sanctions against the Syrian people."

Syrian opposition fighters are backed by "al Qaeda which has penetrated the country from 13 different countries", he said.

"Civil war is being ignited ... this is a prelude to partition of Syria, this is the aim of Israel and those supporting the endeavour, the prolonged colonization of Arab territories," he added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Roche)