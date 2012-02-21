GENEVA United Nations human rights investigators called on Tuesday for the unconditional release of at least 16 Syrian activists and journalists arrested in Damascus last week and voiced concern that they may face torture.

Leading rights activist Mazen Darwich, blogger Razan Ghazawi and at least 14 other people were reported to have been "arrested, blindfolded and taken to Al Jawiya in Mezza airport", on February 16, they said.

"It appears their arrests and detention are directly linked to the activities of the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression," four independent U.N. experts said in a joint statement issued in Geneva.

Syrian security forces arrested Darwich and other activists on Thursday after breaking into his office in central Damascus, opposition figure Louay Hussein said.

Darwich, head of the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression, has been active in documenting human rights violations committed by Syrian forces in the 11-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

"The Syrian authorities should end all acts of harassment against human rights defenders and release all those arbitrarily arrested or detained," Margaret Sekaggya, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights defenders, said in the statement.

Juan Mendez, U.N. special rapporteur on torture, said: "I fear that Mr. Mazen Darwich and other persons arrested may be at serious risk of torture or ill-treatment."

Mendez, speaking to Reuters by telephone from his office in Washington, said he had received allegations from credible sources both inside Syria and abroad about activists and others being rounded up and subjected to ill-treatment.

In some case, Syrian police and military forces had used such excessive force against demonstrators that it caused serious injury which he deemed tantamount to cruel or degrading treatment, even torture, he said.

The allegations would be part of his report on some 250 cases worldwide in the past year, which he will present to the U.N. Human Rights Council next month.

"In many cases people are taken and held and tortured in detention or simply disappear. Incommunicado detention and disappearances, in our experiences, are the settings in which very serious torture happens," he said.

"Unfortunately, many of these cases are still unresolved in Syria," he added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alistair Lyon)