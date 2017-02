UNITED NATIONS A European and U.S. draft resolution obtained by Reuters on Tuesday calls for U.N. sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, 22 other Syrians and the country's General Intelligence Directorate.

U.S. and European delegations hope to put the draft resolution to a vote in the 15-nation Security Council as soon as possible. The sanctions are the Western nations' response to Damascus' five-month crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators, which the United Nations says has left 2,200 civilians dead.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Christopher Wilson)