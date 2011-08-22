GENEVA More than 2,200 people have been killed in Syria's crackdown on anti-government protesters since mid-March, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on Monday.

The previous United Nations toll had been between 1,900 and 2,000.

"As of today, over 2,200 people have been killed since mass protests began in mid-March, with more than 350 people reportedly killed across Syria since the beginning of Ramadan," she told the U.N. Human Rights Council, which is holding an urgent session on the situation in Syria.

"The military and security forces continue to employ excessive force, including heavy artillery, to quell peaceful demonstrations and regain control over the residents of various cities."

