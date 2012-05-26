PARIS France called for immediate implementation of Kofi Annan's peace plan for Syria on Saturday and said it would summon a meeting of the Friends of Syria group after activists said 90 people were killed in Syrian shelling.

Condemning the violence on Friday as a "massacre", French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said he would talk to U.N. peace mediator Annan on Sunday.

Annan's six-point peace plan, which calls for a truce, withdrawal of troops from cities and dialogue between the government and opposition, has failed to stop the 14-month-old conflict in Syria which has left at least 10,000 dead.

"U.N. observers need to be able to complete their mission and the U.N.-Arab League's joint special envoy's exit plan has to be implemented immediately," Fabius said in a statement.

Fabius said he would also contact the Friends of Syria working group immediately to try to arrange a meeting in Paris. The group brings together Western and Arab countries keen to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

