Here is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began.

March 16 - Security forces break up a gathering in Marjeh Square in Damascus of 150 protesters holding pictures of imprisoned relatives. Witnesses say 30 people are arrested.

March 24 - President Bashar al-Assad orders the formation of a committee to study how to raise living standards and lift the law covering emergency rule, in place for 48 years.

March 29 - Government resigns.

April 3 - Assad asks Adel Safar, a former agriculture minister, to form a new government.

April 8 - Demonstrators protest across Syria; 22 people killed in Deraa, another 15 elsewhere, rights group says.

April 14 - Assad presents a new cabinet and orders the release of detainees arrested during a month of protests.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting emergency rule. Assad ratifies this two days later.

April 22 - Security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad kill at least 100 protesters, a rights group says.

April 29 - The United States imposes new sanctions on Syrian figures.

May 10 - European Union sanctions come into effect on up to 13 Syrian officials for their part in the crackdown. The EU adds Assad and nine other senior members of the government on May 23.

June 3 - Security forces kill at least 63 protesters around Syria, including 53 in Hama, a human rights group says.

June 4 - In the town of Jisr al-Shughour, between the coastal city of Latakia and Aleppo, at least 120 members of the security forces are killed, state television says.

June 12 - Armed forces take control of Jisr al-Shughour as thousands of residents flee to Turkey.

June 17 - Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of the president and a focus of protests, says he is quitting business.

June 20 - In his third speech since protests began, Assad pledges to pursue a national dialogue on reform.

June 27 - Syrian intellectuals call for sweeping political change at a rare conference allowed by the authorities. The government also announces it will invite opposition figures to July 10 talks for a dialogue promised by Assad.

June 29 - The U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions against Syria's security forces for human rights abuses.

July 8 - Thousands rally in Hama calling for Assad to go, as U.S. ambassador Robert Ford and French ambassador Eric Chevallier visit the city to show support for protesters.

July 10 - Opposition groups boycott talks with the government and will not negotiate till Assad stops the crackdown.

July 16 - Syria's opposition, meeting in Turkey, elects a National Salvation Council to challenge Assad.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama, residents say, after besieging it for nearly a month. At least 80 people are killed.

Aug 7 - Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah recalls his ambassador from Syria. Kuwait recalls its envoy the next day.

Aug 9 - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu holds talks with Assad on ending the violence. A Turkish envoy to Syria visits Hama on August 10 and says tanks have been withdrawn. Rights groups say up to 300 people have been killed in Hama.

Aug 16 - Tanks open fire in Latakia, residents say, on the fourth day of a military assault on the city.

Aug 17 - U.N. Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, in a call with Assad, expresses alarm at reports of violations of human rights. Assad says military operations have stopped, the United Nations says.

Aug 18 - U.S. President Barack Obama for the first time calls on Assad to step down. Washington also freezes all Syrian government assets under U.S. jurisdiction.

-- In a joint statement Britain, France and Germany also call on Assad to step down.

-- The U.N. Human Rights Council publishes a report on the crackdown, documenting detailed evidence of possible crimes against humanity and identifying people who could be prosecuted.

Aug 19 - EU governments agree to increase the number of Syrian officials and institutions targeted by EU sanctions.

-- Russia says it opposes U.S. and European calls for Assad to step down and believes he needs more time to implement promised reforms.

Aug 21 - In an interview on state television, Assad says he expects parliamentary elections in February 2012 after reforms that will let groups other than his Baath party take part.

Aug 22 - Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, Syrian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, defends the regime in a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council at the 47-member forum in Geneva.

-- More than 2,200 people have been killed in Syria's crackdown since mid-March, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay says.

Aug 23 - Western nations circulate a draft U.N. resolution calling for more sanctions against Assad and others.

-- Overcoming objections by Russia, China and Cuba, the U.N. Human Rights Council agrees to an international commission of inquiry into possible crimes against humanity in Syria.

Aug 26 - Armed forces fire on protesters after Friday prayers in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

Aug 28 - At an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, Arab foreign ministers tell Syria to work to end months of bloodshed "before it's too late." It will send Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby to Damascus to push for political and economic reforms.

-- Security forces fight gun battles with soldiers who have defected and fled into al-Ghouta, an area in Damascus, after refusing to shoot at a crowd of demonstrators near the Damascus suburb of Harasta, residents say.

