Following is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began.

March 16, 2011 - Security forces break up gathering of 150 protesters in Damascus holding pictures of imprisoned relatives.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting 48 years of emergency rule.

April 22 - Security forces and gunmen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad kill at least 100 protesters, rights group says.

May 23 - European Union imposes sanctions on Assad and nine other senior government officials.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama after a month-long siege, killing at least 80 people, residents say.

September 2 - EU imposes ban on purchases of Syrian oil.

November 12 - Arab League suspends Syria.

November 27 - Arab states vote to impose economic sanctions.

November 30 - Turkey says it has suspended all financial credit dealings with Syria and frozen Syrian government assets.

December 7 - Assad denies ordering his troops to kill peaceful demonstrators, telling U.S. television channel ABC that only a "crazy" leader kills his own people.

December 19 - Syria signs Arab League peace plan, agrees to let monitors into the country.

December 27 - Monitors say they saw "nothing frightening" during initial visit to Homs, as 20,000 people hold protest there.

January 10, 2012 - Assad says he will not stand down.

January 22 - Arab League urges Assad to step down and hand over power to a deputy, a call Syria rejects a day later.

-- Saudi Arabia quits monitoring mission, saying Syria has done nothing to implement Arab peace plan.

January 24 - The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council says it is withdrawing its 55 monitors from the 165-strong monitoring mission. Syria agrees to extend mission for a month.

January 25 - Head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent shot dead.

January 28 - Arab League suspends its monitoring mission in worsening violence, Damascus criticises this as an attempt to encourage foreign intervention.

January 31 - Government forces reassert control over capital's eastern suburbs after Free Syrian Army withdraws, capping three days of fighting that activists say killed at least 100 people.

February 4 - Russia and China veto resolution in U.N. Security Council, backed by Arab League, calling for Assad to step down.

February 6 - The United States announces it is closing its embassy in Syria because of worsening security situation.

February 7 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Damascus, says Assad assured him he is committed to seeking an end to violence by all sides.

February 12 - Arab League calls for a U.N.-Arab peacekeeping force and opening of "communication channels with the Syrian opposition."

February 16 - The U.N. General Assembly approves a resolution endorsing the Arab League plan calling for Assad to step aside.

February 22 - More than 80 people are killed in Homs including two foreign journalists. Hundreds of people have now been killed in daily bombardments of the city by Assad's besieging forces.

February 23 - Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan appointed

U.N.-Arab League envoy to Syria.

February 24 - Foreign ministers from more than 50 countries meet in Tunis for the inaugural "Friends of Syria" meeting. Russia and China, allies of Syria, decide not to attend.

Feb 28 - Assad decrees that a new constitution is in force after officials said nearly 90 percent of voters endorsed it in a February 26 referendum. Opponents and the West have dismissed the reforms and the referendum as a sham.

-- The European Union imposes new sanctions on seven Syrian cabinet ministers and freezes the assets of the central bank.

-- The United Nations says "well over 7,500 people" have been killed in Syria.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)