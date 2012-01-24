Following is a timeline of events in Syria since protests began:

March 16, 2011 - Security forces break up gathering of 150 protesters in Damascus square holding pictures of imprisoned relatives.

April 19 - Government passes bill lifting 48 years of emergency rule.

April 22 - Security forces and gunmen loyal to president Bashar al-Assad kill at least 100 protesters, rights group says.

May 23 - European Union imposes sanctions on Assad and nine other senior members of Syrian government.

June 20 - In his third speech since protests began, Assad pledges to pursue a national dialogue on reform.

June 27 - Syrian intellectuals, at rare conference allowed by the authorities, call for sweeping political change.

July 8 - Thousands rally in Hama calling for Assad to go; U.S. Ambassador Robert Ford and French Ambassador Eric Chevallier visit city to show support for protesters.

July 31 - Syrian tanks storm Hama, residents say, after besieging it for nearly a month. At least 80 people are killed.

August 7 - Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah recalls his ambassador from Syria. Kuwait recalls its ambassador the next day.

September 2 - The European Union imposes ban on purchases of Syrian oil and warns of further steps unless crackdown ends.

September 15 - Syrian opposition activists announce members of Syrian National Council to provide alternative to government.

November 2 - Assad agrees in principle to Arab League plan to withdraw his army from cities and hold talks with opposition. Next day, activists say security forces kill 11 people in Homs.

November 12 - Arab League suspends Syria.

November 27 - Arab states vote to impose economic sanctions.

November 30 - Turkey says it has suspended all financial credit dealings with Syria and frozen Syrian government assets.

December 5 - Syria says it has conditionally approved Arab League peace plan but also demands annulment of sanctions plus reinstatement in the regional bloc.

December 7 - Assad denies ordering his troops to kill peaceful demonstrators, telling U.S. television channel ABC that only a "crazy" leader kills his own people.

December 13 - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay reports death toll from nine months of unrest in Syria has risen to more than 5,000.

December 19 - Syria signs Arab League peace plan, agreeing to let observers into the country.

- U.N. General Assembly condemns Syria for its crackdown and human rights abuses.

December 23 - Twin suicide bombs target two security buildings in Damascus, killing 44 people. Syria says al Qaeda terrorists behind the attacks. Opposition members say they suspect the Assad government orchestrated the bombings itself.

December 27 - At least 20,000 protesters gather in Homs as Arab League peace monitors say they see "nothing frightening" in an initial visit to Homs, but that a long investigation is needed.

December 28 - Syrians in Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs refuse to meet Arab League monitors in presence of Syrian army officer, prompting the observers to leave, activists say.

- State TV says 755 people, detained over unrest, now free.

Jan 1, 2012 - The Syrian National Council and the largely Syrian-based National Coordination Committee agree a road map to democracy should the uprising succeed in toppling Assad.

January 3 - Colonel Riad al-Asaad, head of rebel Free Syrian Army, made up of army defectors, says he is dissatisfied with Arab monitors' progress in halting the crackdown.

January 6 - A suicide bomber kills 26 people and wounds 63 in Damascus, Syria's interior minister Ibrahim al-Shaar says. He vows an "iron fist" response to the carnage.

January 10 - In a televised speech, Assad says he will not stand down and his priority is to restore order, something that can only be achieved by "hitting terrorists with an iron fist."

- He welcomes the idea of expanding the government to include "all political forces" and expects a referendum on a new constitution to take place in March.

January 11 - Gilles Jacquier, a journalist at France 2 television, is killed in a mortar attack in Homs while reporting on unrest.

-- One of the League observers has left, accusing Syria of committing war crimes and turning the mission into a "farce."

January 13 - Troops and tanks attack Zabadani, a town near the Lebanese border, an opposition leader says, the first big military assault since Arab League monitors arrived.

January 14 - Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, says troops should go in to stop the bloodshed in Syria.

January 15 - Syria says Assad grants amnesty for "crimes" connected to unrest spanning March 15-January 15, 2012. Set to run to end January

January 19 - Arab League mission expires.

January 22 - The Arab League urges Assad to step down over the crackdown and hand over power to a deputy who should set up a new unity government. The League says it will ask the U.N. Security Council to endorse its new plan.

-- Saudi Arabia quits the monitoring mission as Syria had not yet implemented the Arab peace plan.

January 23 - Syria rejects Arab League call as "flagrant interference."

-- EU foreign ministers tighten sanctions against Syria.

January 24 - The six-member GCC says it is withdrawing its 55 monitors from the 165-strong Arab League mission to Syria.

-- Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem says Syria is still considering whether to let the monitors stay for another month. He also says Syria will hold a referendum on a new constitution within a week or more.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)