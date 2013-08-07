U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he hosts a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON The United States is providing $195 million (125 million pounds) more in food and humanitarian aid to Syria to mark the end of Ramadan for Muslims, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.

Washington has been slow to provide weapons for Syrian rebels struggling to toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but has provided a sizeable amount of humanitarian aid.

A statement from Obama marking Eid al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of Ramadan, said the $195 million in additional aid would bring the U.S. humanitarian contribution to more than $1 billion since the Syrian crisis began.

