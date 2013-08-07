German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The United States is providing $195 million (125 million pounds) more in food and humanitarian aid to Syria to mark the end of Ramadan for Muslims, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.
Washington has been slow to provide weapons for Syrian rebels struggling to toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but has provided a sizeable amount of humanitarian aid.
A statement from Obama marking Eid al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of Ramadan, said the $195 million in additional aid would bring the U.S. humanitarian contribution to more than $1 billion since the Syrian crisis began.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.