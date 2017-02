WASHINGTON Syria's ambassador to the United States has been recalled to Damascus, a spokesman for the Syrian embassy said Monday, amid an escalating spat that has seen Washington call home its envoy to Syria.

"Ambassador (Imad) Moustapha is already recalled to Damascus for consultations," said a spokesperson for Syria's embassy in Washington. He did not reply to a reporter's question about when Moustapha was recalled.

(Reporting by Paul Eckert, Editing by Sandra Maler)