WASHINGTON The United States will consult with its allies about what steps to take if it determines that a "red line" has been crossed with regard to the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government, a White House official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the White House believed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's administration maintained custody of chemical weapons and that any use of them would likely have originated from the government.

The official said the United States was working to gather more evidence to corroborate intelligence findings about the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

