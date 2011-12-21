WASHINGTON The United States said on Wednesday it is "deeply disturbed" by reports of the indiscriminate killing of scores of Syrian civilians and army defectors and warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that the violence must stop.

"We urge Syria's few remaining supporters in the international community to warn Damascus that if the Arab League initiative is once again not fully implemented, the international community will take additional steps to pressure the Assad regime to stop its crackdown," White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.

