President Barack Obama issued an executive order on Thursday implementing new U.S. sanctions on Syria as part of an effort to financially isolate the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Following are the main elements included in the executive order, the latest in a series of sanctions against Syria.

* Freezes all Syrian assets in the United States or held under U.S. jurisdiction

* Bars U.S. citizens from making new investments in or exporting services to Syria

* Bans U.S. imports and transactions of Syrian-origin petroleum or petroleum products

* Prohibits exportation, sale or supply -- directly or indirectly -- of any services to Syria from the United States or by a U.S. citizen

The United States also blacklisted a new round of Syrian companies. They include:

* General Petroleum Corporation, which controls Syria's oil and gas industry and is responsible for the exploration, development and investment of Syria's oil and gas exploration activities.

* Syrian Petroleum Company, which is responsible for upstream oil production and development in Syria.

* Syrian Company for Oil Transport, which manages Syria's domestic pipeline system and is responsible for transporting all Syrian crude and petroleum products. It also manages Syria's three major oil export/import terminals: Baniyas, Tartous and Latakia.

* Syrian Gas Company, which is responsible for processing, transporting and marketing Syria's natural gas.

* SYTROL, the state oil marketing firm that is responsible for selling Syrian crude to foreign buyers.

