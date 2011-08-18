President Barack Obama issued an executive order on Thursday implementing new U.S. sanctions on Syria as part of an effort to financially isolate the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Following are the main elements included in the executive order, the latest in a series of sanctions against Syria.
* Freezes all Syrian assets in the United States or held under U.S. jurisdiction
* Bars U.S. citizens from making new investments in or exporting services to Syria
* Bans U.S. imports and transactions of Syrian-origin petroleum or petroleum products
* Prohibits exportation, sale or supply -- directly or indirectly -- of any services to Syria from the United States or by a U.S. citizen
The United States also blacklisted a new round of Syrian companies. They include:
* General Petroleum Corporation, which controls Syria's oil and gas industry and is responsible for the exploration, development and investment of Syria's oil and gas exploration activities.
* Syrian Petroleum Company, which is responsible for upstream oil production and development in Syria.
* Syrian Company for Oil Transport, which manages Syria's domestic pipeline system and is responsible for transporting all Syrian crude and petroleum products. It also manages Syria's three major oil export/import terminals: Baniyas, Tartous and Latakia.
* Syrian Gas Company, which is responsible for processing, transporting and marketing Syria's natural gas.
* SYTROL, the state oil marketing firm that is responsible for selling Syrian crude to foreign buyers.
