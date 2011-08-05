WASHINGTON The United States extended sanctions against Syria on Thursday to include a prominent Syrian businessman and member of parliament whom it said was a front for the interests of President Bashar al-Assad and his brother.

The move by the U.S. Treasury marks the fourth round of U.S. sanctions against Syria aimed at pressuring Assad's government to ease its bloody crackdown against unarmed protesters.

But it fell far short of calls by Syrian dissidents and some U.S. senators to target the Middle Eastern nation's oil and gas sector to put some muscle behind the sanctions, which have had little effect on altering Assad's tactics.

Previous rounds of U.S. sanctions have targeted Bashar al-Assad and his brother Mahir al-Assad, other top government officials and the country's security forces.

The Treasury said it added Muhammad Hamsho and his holding company, the Hamsho International Group, to its sanctions list, which bans U.S. transactions with them and seeks to freeze any assets they may have under U.S. jurisdiction.

It said Hamsho has close ties to the Assads and has acted as a front for Mahir Assad's business interests.

The Hamsho International Group has interests in metal fabrication, distribution of construction equipment, telecommunications gear and chemicals and civil contracting for water, oil, gas, and petrochemicals, hotel management and ice cream production, among other businesses.

"Muhammad Hamsho earned his fortune through his connections to regime insiders and during the current unrest, he cast his lot with Bashar al-Assad, Mahir al-Assad and others responsible for the Syrian government's violence and intimidation against the Syrian people," said David Cohen, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Syrian activists said government troops killed at least 45 civilians in a tank assault to occupy the centre of Hama, causing thousands of people to flee the besieged city, which has been a bastion of protest.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)