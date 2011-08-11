WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Thursday about the violence in Syria and agreed that citizen demands for a transition to democracy must be met, the White House said.

"The two leaders underscored the urgency of the situation, reiterated their deep concern about the Syrian government's use of violence against civilians and their belief that the Syrian people's legitimate demands for a transition to democracy should be met," the White House said in a statement.

"They agreed on the need for an immediate halt of all bloodshed and violence against the Syrian people."

