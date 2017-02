CAMP DAVID, Maryland The White House said on Saturday that Syria's violence would not end without a political changeover, saying external monitors and a ceasefire would not be sufficient to address the problem.

"Stopping the violence depends on a political transition," White House aide Ben Rhodes told reporters during the G8 summit at Camp David, where Syria was on the agenda on Friday evening.

"We believe change has to include (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad leaving power," Rhodes said, describing the U.S. view.

