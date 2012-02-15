ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House on Wednesday dismissed as "laughable" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's promise to hold a referendum on a new constitution that would lead to multi-party elections.

"It makes a mockery of the Syrian revolution," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Air Force One as U.S. President Barack Obama headed to Wisconsin.

"Promises of reforms have been usually followed by increase in brutality and have never been delivered upon by this regime since the beginning of peaceful demonstrations in Syria," he said. "The Assad regime's days are numbered."

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)