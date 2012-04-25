One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
BEIRUT Syrian security forces shot dead up to four civilians travelling on a bus at a government road block in the northern province of Idlib on Wednesday, rights groups said.
Amateur video footage posted on the Internet showed the bodies of two women, an unconscious man and a man who appeared to be bleeding from his head and his abdomen.
"This is from the regime of (President) Bashar al-Assad," the man holding the camera said.
"Four citizens on a bus were killed after being shot at a security checkpoint near Khan Sheikhoun," the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The grassroots Local Coordination Committees said three people were killed and four others were severely wounded when security forces fired on the bus on the highway, which links Aleppo with Damascus.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.