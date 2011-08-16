Criticism has mounted around the world of the Syrian government's crackdown on pro-democracy protestors.

Here are comments from major players.

* SAUDI ARABIA: King Abdullah, said on August 7 that Syria's military crackdown "nothing to do with religion, or values, or ethics."

-- Abdullah said: "Syria should think wisely before it's too late and issue and enact reforms. Either it chooses wisdom on its own or it will be pulled down into the depths of turmoil and loss."

He also recalled the Saudi ambassador from Syria.

* TURKEY: Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Assad to halt military operations now or face unspecified consequences. "This is our final word to the Syrian authorities, our first expectation is that these operations stop immediately and unconditionally," Davutoglu said.

* UNITED STATES: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on August 12 that Syria would be better off without Assad. "We urge those countries still buying Syrian oil and gas, those countries still sending Assad weapons, those countries whose political and economic support give him comfort in his brutality, to get on the right side of history," she said.

* PLO: PLO Secretary General Yasser Abed Rabbo said: "Shelling is taking place (in Latakia) using gunships and tanks on houses built from tin, on people who have no place to run to or even a shelter to hide in. This is a crime against humanity."

* UNITED NATIONS: In its first substantive action on the uprising, the U.N. Security Council on August 3 issued a statement saying it "condemns widespread violations of human rights and the use of force against civilians by the Syrian authorities."

-- It called for "an immediate end to all violence and urges all sides to act with utmost restraint, and to refrain from reprisals, including attacks against state institutions."

* BAHRAIN: Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled al-Khalifa said on August 8: "Bahrain has summoned its ambassador for consultation and stresses the importance of prudent action."

* FRANCE: Foreign minister Alain Juppe said "We are confronted with a repressive regime and we will continue to raise the pressure," Juppe was speaking generally about France's position on the situation in Syria after the U.N. statement.

* JORDAN: Prime Minister Marouf al-Bakhit called on August 15 for an immediate end to Syria's crackdown. "There is a need to stop violence immediately, start implementing reforms and resort to dialogue," Bakhit was quoted by the state news agency Petra as telling his Syrian counterpart Adel Safar.

* KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Sabah said On August 8, "When the number of innocent people killed exceeds 2,000, it is something totally unacceptable," he said. Kuwait recalled its ambassador from Syria for consultation.

* RUSSIA: President Dmitry Medvedev made an appeal to Assad on August 4. "He needs to urgently carry out reforms, reconcile with the opposition, restore peace and set up a modern state," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media. "If he fails to do this, he will face a sad fate," he said. (Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)