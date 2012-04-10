U.S. White House Press Secretary Jay Carney speaks to reporters in the briefing room in Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Tuesday it had seen no evidence so far of a Syrian army pullback and would work with international partners on "next steps" against Damascus if it failed to meet its commitments under a U.N.-brokered ceasefire deal.

"We have seen much evidence of further brutality and oppression against innocent civilians," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One headed for Florida.

He said the U.S. government was awaiting international envoy Kofi Annan's assessment of actions by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)