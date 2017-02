AMMAN Syrian forces have pulled back from a rebel-held Syrian town near Lebanon after an agreement with insurgents to end fighting, a senior opposition leader in contact with residents said on Thursday.

Dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles that had been surrounding Zabadani, 30 km (19 miles) northwest of Damascus, pulled back on Wednesday night to military garrisons 8 km (5 miles) away, and food and basic supplies have started reaching the town, Kamal al-Labwani told Reuters.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom Editing by Maria Golovnina)