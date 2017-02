AMMAN President Bashar al-Assad's forces entered the besieged town of Zabadani near the border with Lebanon on Saturday after agreeing a ceasefire with rebels, an opposition leader in exile, Kamal al-Labwani, said.

The agreement, reached after a week-long tank and artillery bombardment that left at least 100 people dead in the town of 20,000, stipulates that rebels return weapons and armour seized from loyalist forces, who would not pursue the rebels, Labwani told Reuters.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)