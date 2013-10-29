Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Tuesday government officials would attend planned peace talks in Geneva but that it was up to Syrians to decide the country's political future and leadership, state television reported.

It said Moualem made the remarks during a meeting with international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi in Damascus, in which he said Syrians also rejected "any form of foreign intervention".

The Geneva talks, tentatively planned for November 23, aim to start a political process to find a way to end the civil war in which 100,000 people have been killed.

