China's Xu Xin (R) and South Korea's Yang Haeun pose during the medal ceremony for the mixed doubles final table tennis match at the World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu province May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Xu Xin (R) and South Korea's Yang Haeun react after defeating Japan's Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa in their mixed doubles final table tennis match at the World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu province May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Japan's Maharu Yoshimura (R) and Kasumi Ishikawa play against China's Xu Xin and South Korea's Yang Haeun in their mixed doubles final table tennis match at the World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu province May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Xu Xin and South Korea's Yang Haeun play against Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in their mixed doubles semi-final match at the World Table Tennis Championships in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Xu Xin and Yang Ha-eun of South Korea have teamed up to become the first cross-border partnership to win the world mixed doubles table tennis championship for 61 years.

The pair beat Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa and Maharu Yoshimura 4-0 at the world championships on Friday, becoming the first mixed nationality winners of the title since Czechoslovakia's Ivan Andreadis and Hungarian Gizella Gervai at Wembley in 1954.

Xu played through a shoulder injury he sustained in his men's singles match earlier in the day but was quick to deflect Yang's assertion that his performance had been heroic.

"The injury definitely affected my play," the 25-year-old lefthander said. "I am glad that our partnership worked out well despite my injury.

"I am neither a hero, nor a warrior, but I made sure that I give my best. As long as that is the case, I think the outcome matters less compared to the process and efforts."

The world championships in Suzhou, China conclude on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)