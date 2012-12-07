Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON World top-ranked taekwondo fighter Aaron Cook says he will represent the Isle of Man in international competitions ahead of the 2016 Olympics after being snubbed by Britain at this year's London Games.
However the Briton told Sky Sports news that he still aimed to compete for Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when new procedures should ensure that those top-ranked in the world will qualify.
Cook said he could not see a way forward with GB Taekwondo after they overlooked him for his home Games and selected instead Lutalo Muhammad, who went on to win a bronze medal.
"I felt there was nothing more I could have done to get selected for the Olympics, I was reigning European champion and world number one," said the fighter, who trains outside the national body's set-up.
"I'm never going to work with those people again, they've made their minds up with what they've done to me. And I've made my mind up."
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.