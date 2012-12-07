British Tae Kwon Do champion Aaron Cook poses for photos during a break in filming a promotional film at a location in central London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON World top-ranked taekwondo fighter Aaron Cook says he will represent the Isle of Man in international competitions ahead of the 2016 Olympics after being snubbed by Britain at this year's London Games.

However the Briton told Sky Sports news that he still aimed to compete for Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics, when new procedures should ensure that those top-ranked in the world will qualify.

Cook said he could not see a way forward with GB Taekwondo after they overlooked him for his home Games and selected instead Lutalo Muhammad, who went on to win a bronze medal.

"I felt there was nothing more I could have done to get selected for the Olympics, I was reigning European champion and world number one," said the fighter, who trains outside the national body's set-up.

"I'm never going to work with those people again, they've made their minds up with what they've done to me. And I've made my mind up."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)