British Tae Kwon Do champion Aaron Cook poses for photos during a break in filming a promotional film at a location in central London, in this file photo taken on March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON World top-ranked Taekwondo fighter Aaron Cook has sought clearance to compete for Moldova at next year's Rio Olympics after being snubbed by Britain at his home London Games in 2012.

Cook, 24, has competed for the Isle of Man since that controversy and won -80kg gold at last year's European championships.

However, that option would not be available for the Olympic competition.

"I feel it is now the right time to state my position," he said on Facebook, announcing that he had received a Moldovan passport and intended to represent that country internationally.

"I would have loved to continue competing under the Isle of Man banner," he added.

"Unfortunately that was never going to be possible as it was made clear to me... after winning the European Championships for the third consecutive time that it would not be possible for me to be selected for Team GB, regardless of my world ranking or performances."

Cook, who has no family links with Moldova but has been supported by the head of the country's Taekwondo federation, said he did not want a repeat of 2012.

"Although I am upset and disappointed I will not represent my country of birth at another major championships, I felt I had no other option," he said.

"I am a fighter at heart and I am not going to throw away 20 years of dedication because of bureaucracy. This gave me no choice but to look for an opportunity to represent another country.

"The Republic of Moldova have faith in me and presented me with that opportunity."

Cook said he hoped the British Olympic Association (BOA) would agree to him competing for Moldova at the European Games in Azerbaijan and Rio Olympics, should he qualify.

The BOA confirmed they had received a nationality change request from Cook "regarding his future Olympic Games participation.

"The BOA is liaising with all parties to carefully consider this," a spokesperson added.

Cook and British Taekwondo have been at loggerheads since the 2012 Games, when the athlete accused the body of a "politically motivated" selection, punishing him for training outside a performance programme.

The BOA, who consulted the world ruling body, expressed "strong disappointment" with British Taekwondo at the time for selecting the lower-ranked Lutalo Muhammad instead of Cook.

They recognised, however, that the sporting body had followed approved selection procedures. Muhammad went on to win an Olympic bronze medal.

