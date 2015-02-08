TAIPEI Taiwan's TransAsia Airlines said on Sunday it would cancel 52 flights early next week, in addition to the 90 already cancelled after one of its aircraft crashed into a river in Taipei last week, killing at least 40 of the 58 people on board.

On Friday, Taiwan's Aviation Safety Council said the preliminary findings of the black box showed the almost-new turboprop ATR 72-600 failed to produce enough thrust after take-off, revealing one engine was turned off and restarted.

"We've cancelled 90 flights in the last three days. We'll cancel another 52 on Monday and Tuesday combined," said Amy Chen, a vice president of the Taipei-based airline.

Rescuers have recovered to 40 bodies, with three still missing following the crash on Feb.4. Fifteen people survived.

In the wake of flight GE235's crash, Taiwan's aviation authorities ordered TransAsia pilots to take proficiency tests, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

(Reporting by Faith Hung)