TAIPEI One person was killed but another 10 showed "no sign of life" after a TransAsia 6702.TW plane carrying 58 passengers and crew crashed into a river in downtown Taipei shortly after take-off, Taiwan's fire department said on Wednesday.

Of the 58 on board, 28 were rescued, the fire department said in a text message, leaving 19 people missing.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)