A combination photograph shows Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (L) listening to a question during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Office in Taipei in this June 1, 2012 file photograph and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) smiling before his meeting at the... REUTERS/Pichi Chuang /Muneyoshi Someya /Files

TAIPEI A spokesman for Taiwan's main opposition political party on Wednesday said a planned meeting between Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping should not be used as an election ploy.

Democratic Progressive Party spokesman Cheng Yun-peng made the remarks about the meeting scheduled for Saturday in Singapore, which will be the first between leaders of the two sides since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)