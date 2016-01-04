TAIPEI Taiwan's exports in December likely fell for an 11th straight month, according to the median forecasts of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trends are a key gauge of global demand for tech gadgets worldwide.

Exports in November slumped by a worse-than-expected 16.9 percent year-on-year, the biggest annual fall for any month since August 2009.

The inflation rate likely dipped to 0.49 percent in December from a year earlier, compared with 0.53 percent in November.

