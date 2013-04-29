Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TAIPEI Taiwan's economic growth has likely eased to 3 percent in the first quarter on soft demand from China, the U.S. and other major markets, pointing to a slow recovery for the global economy.
The export-driven economy was expected to grow 3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, versus a 3.72 percent growth in the prior three months, according to the median forecast of the 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
"The economy has lost momentum in Q1 from Q4," said analyst Kevin Wang of Taishin Securities. "Although momentum will pick up in the second half of 2013, how strong that will be depends on the strength of the U.S. and China economies."
The economic recovery of mainland China, Taiwan's biggest export destination, unexpectedly stumbled in the first quarter as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.
Orders for Taiwan's exports unexpectedly contracted 6.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets Such as smartphones, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.