TAIPEI Taiwan's export orders expanded less than expected in July even as factories rushed output ahead of new smartphone launches, pointing to erratic demand in some of its major markets.

New product launches, particularly Apple Inc's anticipated iPhone 6 smartphone, are expected to bolster Taiwan's economic expansion this year amid a patchy global recovery.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs, however, sounded a warning about potential delays in the current quarter.

"Third-quarter orders for handheld devices could be hit due to uncertainty resulting from some companies' product launches," the ministry said in a statement. "But we're still optimistic about the H2 outlook."

July export orders rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier, below a median 7.3 percent gain estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts. June's rise was the fastest pace in 1-1/2 years.

Orders from the United States slowed to 1.5 percent in July from a 6.7 percent growth in June, while orders from China also eased to a 9.2 percent growth from 14.5 percent growth in the same period. They are Taiwan's two biggest markets.

Analysts said July's slower order growth could be due to semiconductors or the volatile nature of products shipping in large batches.

"We're either looking at Apple-related orders being less than expected or some other factor that has offset otherwise strong Apple orders," said analyst Anita Hsu of Masterlink Securities Investment Advisory in Taipei.

"A likely culprit could be semiconductors, as the comparison period last year was already very high. But Apple-related orders for the entire third quarter should be enough to offset this and there's still a distinct chance that this strength will be reflected in August’s number since this month was weak," she said.

Orders last month totalled US$38.18 billion ( 23 billion pounds), compared with June's US$38.82 billion, which was up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan's export orders are seen as a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech devices, and typically can lead actual exports by two to three months.

But just-in-time, quick turnaround manufacturing in the competitive consumer electronics sector means July orders may not fully reflect coming demand for new products.

Economists expect momentum to sustain through the second half of the year although it may be too soon to tell how much the orders will translate into actual exports. Export order data includes those from Taiwan-owned factories abroad, such as in mainland China, while exports capture only domestic shipments.

Last week, the government raised its outlook for 2014 economic growth to 3.41 percent from its preliminary estimate of 2.98 percent, citing optimism for iPhone 6 demand.

(Additional reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)